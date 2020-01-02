RTC staff celebrate merger with government

The employees of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) celebrated the merger of the corporation with the government on Wednesday.

They organised a ‘thanksgiving’ programme at the Maddilapalem Depot of RTC and invited Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and other guests. They were all praise for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for merging the corporation with the government.

‘Historic decision’

The corporation employees are considered as government employees with effect from Wednesday. They said they would remain indebted to the Chief Minister for taking such a ‘historic decision’.

National Mazdoor Union (NMU) leaders P. Nageswara Rao and V. Appa Rao appealed to Mr. Srinivasa Rao to ensure that the employees got pension which they were getting prior to 2004. They said that the union had brought this to the notice of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra before the elections.

They sought extension of white ration cards and pension for retired employees of the corporation and medical facility to the employees without ceiling.