RTC special buses to Lambasingi, Araku Valley evoke good response

The bus services introduced by the Visakhapatnam Region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to Lambasingi and Araku Valley last month have been receiving a good response from the tourists.

The RTC officials say that keeping in view the increase in the number of tourist, they might increase the number of services in the coming days.

At present, RTC ultra deluxe buses are plying from the city to Lambasingi and Araku Valley on the weekends (Saturdays, Sundays) for the convenience of tourists going there on day-long tours to enjoy the chilly weather in the Visakhapatnam Agency.

The Lambasingi-bound bus is leaving the Dwaraka Bus Station Complex at 3 a.m., while another special service to Araku is leaving at 6 a.m.

The bus plying on the Lambasingi-route is covering tourists spots such as Kothapalli waterfalls, Modamamba temple, coffee plantation and Mathsyagundam. Similarly, the Araku special bus covers Damaku viewpoint, Borra Caves, Galikonda viewpoint, tribal museum, Chaparai waterfalls and Padmapuram Gardens.

Occupancy ratio

“The occupancy ratio (OR) of the Lambasingi-bound bus is around 113, while the same for the Araku bus is 114 passengers per trip. The earnings per kilometre (EPK) for the Lambasingi bus is ₹48.34 while same for Araku-bound bus is ₹49.09,” says APSRTC Regional Manager (Visakhapatnam) M.Y. Danam.

Giving more details, he says if the EPK is ₹40, then it is profitable. “With these special buses, we are generating a good revenue. In the coming days, especially during the Sankranti festival, when the mercury levels would dip even further, we may receive more number of passengers,” says Mr. Danam.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC has facilitated online booking facility for these special buses.

“Tourists are also happy as the Lambasingi bus is reaching the destination by 6 a.m. and they can enjoy the chilling mornings there. If the demand increases, we will increase the number of buses services,” the Regional Manager adds.

The RTC officials say that the buses they operated to Araku, Paderu and ‘Pancharamalu’ during the Karthika masam also received a good response.

Karthika special

“The 'Pancharamalu' bus services registered an occupancy ratio of 112 with the EPK of ₹47.51, while the services to Araku and other places witnessed the ocupancy ratio of 107, with the EPK of ₹45.39,” says Mr. Danam.