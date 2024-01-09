GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RTC Sankranthi special buses from Vizag to various destinations

January 09, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994

Special buses are being operated by RTC from Visakhapatnam to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and to Hyderabad in Telangana from Jan 9 to 21.

In all, 250 additional buses will be operated to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram and other distant places, apart from nearby places like Vizianagaram, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Kakinada and Rajahmundry, according to District Public Transport Manager A. Appalaraju.

A total of 30 special buses will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad; 60 to Vijayawada; 100 buses to Srikakulam, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Sompeta, Bobbili and Palasa; 10 to Amalapuram and Bhimavaram and 25 each to Rajahmundry and Kakinada.

Ordinary fares will be charged on these special buses. Advanced reservation facility can be availed on these special buses online by logging on to the website www.apsrtconline.in or through authorised ATB agents of RTC, located at various junctions in the city.

Those who book their tickets for both onward and return journey can avail of 10% discount on the fare. Mr. Appalaraju called upon the travelling public to make use of the facility.

