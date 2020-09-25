RTC resumes partial services to Odisha

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 September 2020 23:16 IST

‘Region’s revenue goes up to ₹30 lakh a day’

The APSRTC authorities have resumed partial inter-State bus services to Odisha from Visakhapatnam, on Friday.

The bus services were resumed to Nowrangpur, Onakadilli, Gunpur, Damanjodi, Jeypore, Indravati and Parlakhemundi.

Advertising

Advertising

550 buses

According to sources there are now 550 buses, including 320 city buses, operating in Visakhaptnam region.

The number has gone up since August 19. Similarly revenue which was ₹20 lakh a day has gone up to ₹30 lakh.

The number of passengers travelled in buses on Thursday stood at 79,842.

Authorities are screening every passenger with thermal scanners at the bus station and sanitisers are being placed at the entrance.

Timings

Arrival and departure timings of the inter-State bus services to Odisha are: Nowrangapur: departure 4.30 a.m., arrival - 1.30 p.m. Onakadili - departure 5 a.m., arrival 12.45 p.m. Gunupur - departure 4 a.m., Damanjodi - departure 1.45 p.m. arrival 7 p.m., Jeypore departure - 2.20 p.m., arrival 5.20 a,m., Parlakhemundi - departure 7 a.m., arrival 12.45 p.m. and Indravati - departure 8.30 p.m., arrival 7.30 p.m.