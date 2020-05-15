Visakhapatnam

RTC officials gear up to run buses after lockdown

Workers arranging seats in an RTC bus at Maddilapalem RTC depot in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Workers arranging seats in an RTC bus at Maddilapalem RTC depot in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Seats are rearranged to ensure social distancing

As part of the preparedness for post lockdown scenario, officials from the APSRTC Visakhapatnam region are arranging seats in buses in a way that physical distancing is ensured among passengers. The works are being carried out at all major depots in Visakhapatnam district since the last couple of days.

According to APSRTC Regional Manager, Visakhapatnam, M.Y Danam, if at all the government instructs them to start limited bus services in the coming days, they must be prepared. As such the seats in the buses are arranged ensuring social distancing and they will have new seat numbers.

In one prototype, some seats in the buses are marked with cross mark with white paint to ensure that no person is allowed to sit beside one another. One seat must be vacant in between two passengers, he said.

In another prototype for a few buses like Deluxe and Super Luxury, we are removing some seats as part of social distancing. In a line, there would be only three seats with gap in between the passengers, he added.

“Apart from arrangement of the seats, while boarding a bus, passengers should wash their hands with sanitiser. For this, we will be arranging sanitiser in the bus itself,” the Regional Manager told The Hindu.

Till now, there has been no decision announced by the Union government about public transport system which came to a halt since March 24, due to COVID-19 crisis. However there were several indications that the country would soon see buses resuming services only in orange and green zones. The Centre is likely to announce its decision before May 17. According to a senior official from the APSRTC, post lockdown, passengers who booked tickets in online only may be allowed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:11:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/rtc-officials-gear-up-to-run-buses-after-lockdown/article31596406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY