Visakhapatnam

RTC offers discount on bulk cargo

The Visakhapatnam Region of APSRTC has come out with special discounts for those planning to move their cargoes to different places in the State. Bulk customers, who book their goods for a fourth time and subsequently in a month will be given 5% discount till the end of the month, according to Deputy Chief Manager (commercial) A. Vijay Kumar.

Cargoes over three tonnes will be picked up from the doorstep of the customer. More details can be had from Assistant Traffic Manager (Commercial) on the mobile numbers: 7331147261, 9491897661 or 9959441144.

