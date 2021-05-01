RTC occupancy ratio dips amid rise in number of COVID cases

Almost 25% of services reduced in Visakhapatnam region, says official

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases for the last one month, the occupancy ratio (OR) in the APSRTC buses has gradually declined in Visakhapatnam region. The RTC officials say that the OR has dropped by almost 40% compared to the previous months.

APSRTC Regional Manager, Visakhapatnam region, M.Y. Danam, said that in February and March, the OR in the region was about 70%. However during mid April, the OR had dropped to 35% to 40%. This was the case for all buses, including city buses.

According to the RTC officials, the impact of COVID-19 and closure of schools were main reasons for this. Even though only 50% passengers are allowed to board a bus, many people fear that they would contract the virus if they travel in the buses.

The low OR has forced the RTC officials to reduce the number of bus services in the region.

“ Normally, we used to operate around 1,000 buses in the region daily. We have reduced almost 25% of the services,” Mr. Danam said. He said that the RTC officials have been taking all COVID-19 precautions according the protocol. “Even if someone boards a bus without a mask, we are asking them to wear one or get down. We are sanitising the bus daily. Like last year, we have marked the seats in which a passenger must sit adhering to the norms,” said N. Adinarayana, an RTC bus driver from the city.

A few bus conductors say that many citizens are opting to travel on their own vehicles, instead of on city buses which they used to, due to fear of contracting the virus.