RTC launches parcel service between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on Ugadi

March 22, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has tied up with Shipmantra to provide hassle-free parcel services to customers. The service was launched between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on Wednesday on the occasion of Ugadi.

The RTC will not levy any additional charge on the parcel service. But the customers will have to pay user charges to Shipmantra as per the rates decided by the RTC.

On the first day, three parcels from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada were booked and delivered till 7.30 p.m., through Shipmantra, said APSRTC Executive Director C. Ravikumar from North Andhra region.

The RTC initially set up five slots to collect parcels at the two designated stations. Deliveries are made every three hours or every 100 parcels (booked).

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ravikumar, said “We will expand the services to all districts. Passengers do not need to visit bus stations to book or receive a parcel. Shipmantra service providers take care of everything from collecting the parcel from the sender to delivering it to the receiver.”

This new service has been introduced as part of the reforms undertaken by the management to provide better services to passengers and increase revenue through parcel service.

“So far in this financial year, we have earned around ₹175 crore across the State through parcel service. In the new financial year 2023-24, we have set a target of ₹500 crore. Fast parcel delivery, wide reach of network and trust on the RTC are our strengths,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

As nearly 11,000 passenger buses across the State carry parcel services, RTC does not require additional buses.

Speaking about North Andhra collections, Mr. Ravikumar said the RTC in the current financial year earned ₹21 crore against the target of ₹32 crore, and ₹64 crore will be the target for the new fiscal year starting from April 1. He said that about ₹10 crore was earned in Visakhapatnam district in the North Andhra region.

The RTC had tried to operate parcel services right from 2016 and it improved during COVID-19 when people mostly depended on RTC buses for parcels, especially medicines.