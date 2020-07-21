Visakhapatnam

RTC launches cargo service to Palasa

APSRTC has introduced daily cargo service from Visakhapatnam to Palasa for the convenience of people.

The service starts at 6 a.m. every day from Anakapalle and will reach Palasa via Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Poorna Market, Gnanapuram, RTC Complex, Maddilapalem, MVP Colony, Madhurawada, Tagarapuvalasa, Bhogapuram, Pydibhimavaram, Ranastalam, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta and Tekkali, according to Regional Manager M.Y. Danam and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager M. Vijay Kumar.

Another service would start daily at 6 a.m. from Palasa and reach Anakapalle via Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Ranasthalam, Pydibhimavaram, Bhogapuram,Tagarapuvalasa, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem. He informed that the authorities stationed at above places could be contacted over phone to the below-mentioned numbers.

The Regional Manager also informed that cargo ranging from 500 kg to any tonnage would be allowed and transported safely to the destination. He requested the business persons and individuals to utilise the above services.

Contact numbers: 7382918504, 7382915920, 7331147261, 9959441144.

