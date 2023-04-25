RTC introduces tour packages from Visakhapatnam to Arunachalam

April 25, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced special buses from Visakhapatnam to Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of pilgrims going to Arunachalam temple during ‘pournami’ every month. The first bus will leave for Arunachalam from the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS) Complex here on May 3.

Executive Director, Zone-1, Vizianagaram, C. Ravi Kumar, District Public Transportation Officer, Visakhapatnam, B. Appala Naidu, Deputy CTM G. Satyanarayana, Depot Manager (Visakhapatnam) K. Gangadhara Rao and Assistant Traffic Manager H. Amarasimhudu released a poster on the special buses here on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Kumar said that the package tour was being introduced as part of the plan to promote temple tourism in Andhra Pradesh as also in other States of the country. After prayers at Arunachalam, devotees could visit the ashram of Sri Ramana Maharshi nearby. The package tour would also cover Kanipakam, Golden Temple, Kanchi and Sri Kalahasti.

The bus would leave RTC Complex at 4 p.m. on May 3 and reach Arunachalam on May 5. The ticket fare by Super Luxury bus has been fixed at ₹4,000 and for Indra AC bus at ₹5,000 per person.

The ED said that package tours were also being worked out to Puri, Konark, Lingaraj temple (Bhubaneswar) and Chilka Lake in neighbouring Odisha State. The price per person would be around ₹2,300. He said that special buses were already being operated from Palasa to Puri. Similarly, summer package tours were being planned to cover Araku, Paderu, Matsyagundam and Kothapalli Waterfalls.

Replying to queries, Mr. Ravi Kumar said that an agreement was reached between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for the operation of Inter-State services between the two States by APSRTC and OSRTC. The move would help the corporations of both the States to not only improve their revenues but also enable the general public to get better transport facilities at a reasonable cost. A number of people come to Visakhapatnam from Odisha to have darshan at Simhachalam, to visit tourist places like Araku and Lambasingi, and for their medical need at super speciality hospitals in the city.

Passengers can call on the mobile nos. 9959225594, 7382921540 or 9959225602 for details. They can also log on to the website: www.apsrtconline.in to book their tickets.