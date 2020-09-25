RTC gearing up to compete with private cargo transporters

Corporation comes up with discounts, pick-up and door delivery

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) in Visakhapatnam is gearing up to give a tough competition to established private cargo transporters, if the present strategy of the corporation is any indication.

The corporation, which was largely confined to movement of parcels and small goods to different parts of the State, prior to the lockdown, converted some of its passenger buses, which went off the roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, into cargo buses. It came up with discounts, door pick-up and door delivery to woo bulk transporters.

Both long distance buses and city services were confined to the depots in view of the lockdown and subsequent withdrawal of public transport in view of the pandemic threat. RTC continued with parcel service and cargo service till around mid-April. When it became clear that it would take quite a long time for the coronavirus to subside, the RTC authorities started converting some of the passenger buses into cargo services by removing the seats and altering the body by closing the windows.

“A total of 30 buses in the 10 depots in the Visakhapatnam region have been converted into cargo buses and were pressed into service by April-end. There were no specific guidelines from the higher authorities and the local officials were given the discretion. The rates were fixed based on the prevailing rate charged by private transporters,” says A. Vijay Kumar, Deputy Chief Manager (Commercial), APSRTC Vizianagaram Zone.

“Meanwhile, the authorities at our head office studied the market scenario of cargo operations and gave guidelines for fixation of rates earlier this month. We used to give discount only on full truck load (10 tons and above) but now we are giving discount on cargo above 3 tons. The rates are comparable to those charged by standard cargo operators. We have entered into an agreement with a few companies for regular transport of their cargo to various districts in the State,” he says.

These include branded wheat flour by a popular brand from Visakhapatnam city, transport of white cement from the stock points of the company, located opposite the airport, to various places in the State and cement of an Odisha-based cement plant from the stock point of the company at Ramabhadrapuram in Vizianagaram district, to various destinations in north Andhra.

“A 5% discount is offered on the fourth booking to an individual or organisation, provided all four are on the same name. We are doing a business of ₹30 lakh through cargo transport and we hope to increase our share,” adds Mr. Vijay Kumar.