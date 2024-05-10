GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RTC city buses not to ply in Visakhapatnam on May 12 and 13

The buses will be used for election purpose, say officials

Published - May 10, 2024 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The services of city buses (RTC) will not be available on May 12 and 13 as they are being utilised for transport of polling staff and polling material for the general elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies to be held on May 13.

The maximum number of buses, pertaining to Visakhapatnam district, were being utilised for the purpose, as per the directions of the election officials, according to a statement issued by the RTC on Friday.

Inter-district buses will, however, be available for the use of voters. The buses will be operated as usual from May 14.

