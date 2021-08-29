RTC buses see rise in patronage

Occupancy Ratio doubled in the last two months in Vizag region, say officials

With the COVID-19 cases seeing a decline in almost all parts of the State and after the curfew relaxations, APSRTC buses plying from the Visakhapatnam region are getting reasonably good patronage from passengers. The Occupancy Ratio (OR) of buses running across various areas doubled in the past two months.

During May and June this year, the OR was hovering around 35% with the increase in the cases and restricted timings due to curfew. By August, the region saw a gradual increase in the number of passengers boarding RTC buses and the current OR was hovering around 70%, said RTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam.

He said that around 750 buses were being operated from the region on a daily basis. All the buses, which were stopped due to COVID-19 and curfew, were restored, he added.

The RTC Complex has been witnessing a good turnout of passengers, coming to buy tickets at the counters. Non-stop services running to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Narsipatnam and several other places were witnessing good rush.

“A large number of people are travelling to attend marriages. August saw hundreds of marriages in the North Andhra region, especially in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, after reopening of colleges, students have started to travel. People, who postponed their work due to COVID-19, are coming to mandal headquarters,” said K. Raju, an RTC bus driver who plies in the Visakhapatnam-Ichchapuram region.

Vinayaka Chaviti rush

The RTC officials said that the first and the second weeks of September could see more rush due to Vinayaka Chaviti. As festival falls on Friday (September 10), followed by second Saturday and Sunday, the second week of September could see an increase in rush of passengers, they said.

Meanwhile, with the reopening of educational institutions, including schools, the OR of the city buses is also witnessing a gradual increase, the RTC officials said.