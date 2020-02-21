RTA to impart training to LLR aspirants

In order to make sure the candidate applying for Learning Licence Registration (LLR) is aware of the basic traffic norms and regulations, the Transport Department, in association with automobile major Honda, will conduct Safety Driving Education programme for the LLR applicants. The one-hour training programme with a simulator experience, which has been made mandatory, will be imparted to the candidates an hour before they appear for LLR test. Honda is associating with the project under its CSR activity.

The programme is likely to begin at the RTA office from the end of this month or the first week of March. Moreover, Visakhapatnam will be the second city after Vijayawada to have such cost-free simulation centre.

According to Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) G. Raja Ratnam, the department would inform the candidates/applicants to attend the LLR test before two hours of their slot time. Officials from the Honda company will train about road safety rules, regulations for about an hour in the class. They will also make use of simulator for better experience.

“After attending this class, we will issue a certificate. The certificate is mandatory for attending the LLR test. Applicants cannot skip this training programme,” Mr. Raja Ratnam said.

The DTC said that many people know to drive perfectly, but they might not understand the symbols used in signboards. The main aim of the training programme is to create awareness about road safety among the applicants.

Room provided

Following the instructions of the higher officials, the officials of RTA Visakhapatnam have provided a room, required infrastructure including seating arrangements, electricity, and handed it over to Honda officials.

“We are hopeful it will start from end of this month or first week of March,” the DTC added.