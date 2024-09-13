RTA officials suspend licences of 3,200 helmetless two-wheeler riders for three months in Visakhapatnam

Officials from Road Transport Authority (RTA) continue to crack the whip on traffic violators, especially those who are plying two-wheelers by not wearing helmets, in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the RTA has suspended licences of as many as 3,200 persons from the city for a period of three months for violating helmet rule.

As per the release from the RTA on Tuesday, from September 2, the teams from the Transport Department have been conducting checks. The teams have booked cases against as many as 3,729 persons for not wearing helmet (for the driver and the pillion rider). Out of them, the authorities have further suspended licences of as many as 3,200 persons for three months, said Deputy Commissioner of RTA, Visakhapatnam, G.C. Raja Ratnam.

From September 1, helmet was made mandatory not only for the drivers, but also for pillion riders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.