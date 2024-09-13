GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RTA officials suspend licences of 3,200 helmetless two-wheeler riders for three months in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 13, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Road Transport Authority (RTA) continue to crack the whip on traffic violators, especially those who are plying two-wheelers by not wearing helmets, in the city.

So far, the RTA has suspended licences of as many as 3,200 persons from the city for a period of three months for violating helmet rule.

As per the release from the RTA on Tuesday, from September 2, the teams from the Transport Department have been conducting checks. The teams have booked cases against as many as 3,729 persons for not wearing helmet (for the driver and the pillion rider). Out of them, the authorities have further suspended licences of as many as 3,200 persons for three months, said Deputy Commissioner of RTA, Visakhapatnam, G.C. Raja Ratnam.

From September 1, helmet was made mandatory not only for the drivers, but also for pillion riders.

