RTA officials conduct overnight drive in Visakhapatnam, book cases against 22 private travel buses for violation of rules

August 20, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials conducted a special drive from Saturday night to Sunday morning and booked 22 cases on private travel buses.

The special drive was conducted at the Kurmannapalem Toll Gate, and the officials found that 22 travel buses were being operated in violation of the Motor Vehicle Rules.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors M. Butchi Raju, Manmohan, R. Manisha, Suman Kumar, Lalitha, Sirisha, Devi and others participated. The majority of the cases booked pertain to ‘failure to maintain the list of passengers. This is very important as in the unfortunate event of an accident, the number of passengers, their names and other details would be essential. The Central Government has made it mandatory for travel operators to maintain the list of passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that the special drives would be continued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.