RTA officials book six more school buses for violation of rules in Visakhapatnam

Six school buses have been booked by Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials for violation of Motor Vehicle Rules on Tuesday, in the continuing special drive on school buses at various places in the city.

This takes the total number of cases booked on school buses to 16 in the special drives being conducted from June 13. One bus was seized in the drives, according to a statement issued by Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors I. Venugopala Rao, A.S. Ganesh Reddy, Madhavi, Raja Rao, M.S.V. Prakash Rao and K. Srinivas participated in the raids. The special drives will continue for some more time, the release added.