RSS conducts valedictory of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 14, 2022 20:39 IST

The valedictory of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations was held under the aegis of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at AS Raja Ground at MVP Colony here on Sunday.

CMR Group proprietor Mavuri Venkataramana participated as the chief guest.

Visakha Mahanagar Sanghchalak P.V. Narayana Rao said that the RSS conducts cultural and social service activities. It has 50,000 branches in the country and Swayam Sevaks were conducting service activities in 39 countries.

RSS Saha Pranth pracharak Janardhan said that a nation which forgets history would not have a future. He described August 14, 1947 as a Black Day for India as 10 lakh Indians were massacred on Pakistan soil on that day.

Mr. Janardhan said that Indian history was written by foreigners. He alleged that Lord Macaulay had destroyed the ancient Indian system of education. India was among the rich nations of the world by the time the British came to India, he said.

Earlier, patriotic songs were rendered and a patriotic play ‘Veera Gunnamma’ of Mandasa in Srikakulam district, who had sacrificed her life, fighting the British rulers, was staged on the occasion.

