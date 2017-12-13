RSI attempts suicide

A Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police B Pradeep attempted suicide by consuming harmful chemical near RK Beach here on Monday night. Police said that Pradeep attached to the Police Training Centre in Vizianagaram, has been living along with his family at Sagarnagar area in the city. Based on information from the tourists at the beach, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Pradeep to hospital.
The police have registered a case and investigation is on. to ascertain the reason behind he taking such a step. Sources said that the family disputes might have been the reason for the suicide attempt.
