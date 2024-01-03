RPO, Visakhapatnam sets new record by issuing 2.20 lakh passports in 2023

January 03, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Regional Passport Office, Visakhapatnam, has surpassed its previous records by issuing 2,22,987 passports and Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) in the just-concluded calendar year 2023. This is also the highest number of passports and PCCs issued during the last five years, according to Passport Officer Vishwanjali Gaikwad.

RPO, Visakhapatnam issued 1,98,577 passports and 24,410 PCCs in 2023, taking the total issuance to 2,22,987. The RPO had issued 1,17,318 passports and 20,054 PCCs in 2022, taking the combined figure to 1,91,372.

RPO, Visakhapatnam provides services to 13 districts — Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema and Eluru districts and Yanam Union Territory.

The services are provided through a network of two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and seven Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) spread across the region. A total of 1,290 appointments for passports and PCCs are released at these seven kendras each day.

Like in 2022, the year 2023 started with the challenge of catering to the continuing post-COVID-19 pandemic demand and its impact on the appointment cycle and processing time for each application. The RPO, under the guidance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), rose to the challenge through measures such as increasing the number of daily appointments, organising special camps for acceptance of passport/PCC applications and through special drives over the weekends, Ms. Vishwanjali noted in a statement on Wednesday.

The appointment cycle for booking of a slot in several PSKs and POPSKs, under RPO, Visakhapatnam, which used to be more than 25 days in January 2023, was reduced to a single working day at most of the PSKs and POPSKs, under the RPO, by December 2023. Additional appointments were released at PSKs and POPSKs in case of increased demand. Further, in June, July and August, 2023, passport application system in camp-mode was set up at the main office in Visakhapatnam to cater to an additional 150 applicants each day.

While the applications received at the PSK are granted on the same day, the time required for processing of applications received at the POPSKs has been reduced to less than seven working days. Applicants, whose applications are escalated to the main office for further scrutiny or those desirous to visit for enquiry can walk-in anytime between 9.30 a.m. and 12.20 p.m. without any prior appointment on the portal, she added.