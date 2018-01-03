RPO registers growth in revenue

The Regional Passport Office, Visakhapatnam, has registered growth both in revenue and the issuance of passports during the just concluded calendar year 2017. This could be attributed to the bringing of districts in Rayalaseema under the purview of the RPO at Vizag in April this year.

All the districts in Andhra Pradesh, except the Rayalaseema districts, were brought under the purview of the Vizag RPO long ago. In addition, Yanam district in Puducherry was also brought under the purview of the Vizag RPO in the past. The revenue has gone up to ₹ 60.96 lakh in 2017 as against ₹ 36.88 lakh last year.

A total of 3,49,576 passports were issued in 2017 as against 2,15,383 issued during 2016. “The number this year could have gone up by another 70,000 had the districts in Rayalaseema brought under the purview of the Vizag RPO in January. Those districts were under the purview of the Hyderabad RPO during the first three months of 2017,” Passport Officer NLP Choudary told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The appointment cycle at the PSK s/POPSKS, under the purview of the RPO, stood at an average of 1 to 2 working days during 2017. The average time taken for issue of passport from the time of submission of application at the PSKs was 10 to 15 days in case of ‘normal’ category applications and 1-3 days under Tatkal category.

A second Passport Office has been established at Vijayawada during 2017 but this Passport Office would also be under the purview of RPO, Vizag, tilla new building is acquired at Vijayawada.

Three Post Office PSKs (POPSKs), one each at the Head Post Offices at Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore, have been operational this year in AP in the first phase. The clearance of applications coming from the POPSKs was taking a longer time in view of the shortage of granting officers at the RPO.

Seven new POPSK s will be opened in AP in the next two to three months. at Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Ongole, Rajamundry and Srikakulam in the second phase in the near future. The infrastructure needed for the new POPSK s is ready but it could take a couple of months for starting of operations due to departmental issues.

Mr. Choudary said the ‘address page’ in the 36-page Passport Book would soon be removed in the Passports to be issued in future. The passports of many countries do not contain the address of the passport holder.

Similarly, the printing of ECR (Emigration Check Required) and ECNR (Emigration Check Not Required) in the passport would be removed in future. These two categories would have separate colour codes. The passport of ECR passports would be in ‘orange’ colour, ECNR in ‘blue’ while the passports issued to officials would be in ‘white’ and those issued to diplomats would be in ‘red’.