RPF team saves passenger from falling under a train

The all women team from ‘Meri Saheli’ programme of Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday rescued a passenger falling under a moving train, in the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The team comprising Sub-Inspector V. Keerthi Reddy, new recruits K. Padmavati and K.M. Shobha and patrolling staff constable Manish Kumar and constable Bhagat Singh, rescued one Srinivas Rao, from slipping down the train and falling under the wheels of the moving Godavari Express.

The passenger was booked for Coach B4, in the train. The entire rescue episode was caught in the body worn cameras of the RPF personnel.

According to the RPF, Ms. Padmavati was the first to reach the distressed passenger and pull him to safety at the nick of the moment.