RPF personnel return valuables to owners in two incidents

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Visakhapatnam, has earned the appreciation of passengers and officials for their quick response in returning high-value belongings to their owners in two incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident at Visakhapatnam Railway station, the RPF team retrieved one trolley bag containing gold ornaments, clothes and cash worth about ₹1,05,000, left behind by a passenger, from A1 coach of train no. 02644 Patna-Ernakulam Express, and handed it over to the passenger Salagrama Namani of Vizianagaram.

In another instance, at Duvvada Railway station, the RPF team retrieved a shoulder bag, containing two laptops, worth around ₹1,30,000, from B-13 coach of train no. 02886 Krishnarajpuram–Bhubaneswar Humsafar Express and handed it over to the owner M. Sivadurya, a resident of Rajahmundry.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner/RPF Ch. Raghuveer appreciated the RPF personnel for their prompt response in returning the valuable luggage to the owners.


Comments
