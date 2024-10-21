RPF observes Police Commemoration Day in Visakhapatnam

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Waltair division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) observed Police Commemoration Day at the RPF barracks, here, on Monday. This solemn occasion was marked by paying homage to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner A.P. Dubey, along with RPF staff, paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes at ‘Shahid Smarak’. The ceremony was marked by a poignant rendition by the police band, encapsulating the spirit of remembrance and honour for those who sacrificed everything for the safety and security of the nation.

The RPF stands resolute in its mission to protect the railway system and serve the public with utmost dedication, drawing strength from the legacy of the martyrs, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Sandeep.