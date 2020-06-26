Visakhapatnam

RPF observes International Day Against Drug Abuse

International Day Against Drug Abuse was observed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in association with the station staff, Civil Defence personnel, Government Railway Police (GRP) etc. The global observance aims at raising awareness among people of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society. Pledge was administered at the railway stations over Waltair Division, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar.

