Rozgar Mela: Union Minister gives appointment letters to candidates in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil gave away appointment letters to a large number of candidates from across the State in various Union government departments/undertakings during the ‘Rozgar Mela’ held at Port Kalavani Indoor Auditorium here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the programme virtually, interacted with several candidates from Telangana, Manipur, West Bengal and Bihar, who have got jobs through the ‘Rozgar Mela’. The candidates shared their views over getting the Central government jobs with the Prime Minister and expressed their happiness.

Mr. Kapil Moreshwar Patil congratulated the candidates and asked them to work hard and succeed in life and make the country proud. He said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s priority was to ensure employment to youth and appealed them to utilise the opportunities being provided. He also said that other Central Ministers were taking part in the ‘Rozgar Mela’ held at various places across the country.

Avanthi Devi from Vijayawada, who had received appointment letter for the post of nursing staff at AIIMS Mangalagiri said that she would be the first in her family to achieve a central government job. “I had applied for the job last year and appeared for the required tests. The result was announced on January 11 and it is like a New Year gift for me,” she said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Anup Kumar Satpathy and other officials were present.