Rozgar Mela to be conducted at 40 locations, including Visakhapatnam, in the country on October 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth through video conference

Published - October 28, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present more than 51,000 appointment letters to the newly-appointed youth during Rozgar Mela to be conducted at 40 locations, including Visakhapatnam, at 10.30 a.m. on October 29 through video conference.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be the chief guest for the Visakhapatnam’s event at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here.

The NDA government launched the Rozgar Mela to create employment opportunities for the eligible youth in the Central government institutions such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The newly-appointed recruits will have the opportunity to undertake foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Over 1,400 e-learning courses are available which will equip recruits with essential skills to serve in their roles effectively and work towards building a Viksit Bharat.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:13 pm IST

