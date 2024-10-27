Rozgar Mela in Visakhapatnam: As many as 200 candidates to receive job offers on October 29

As many as 200 selected candidates are likely to receive the job offer letters from the authorities concerned at the Rozgar Mela be beld in Visakhapatnam on October 29.

Department of Posts will organise the programme in the VMRDA’s Children’s Arena, in Visakhapatnam, on behalf of the Union Government.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be the chief guest on the occasion. The Union Government issued the internal circular of the mela on October 25 across the country to the Departments concerned to be prepared for that event.

As many as 32 Departments under the Union Government received the circular, indicating that selected candidates for various posts in the Departments will receive their offers of appointments during the mela.

“This will be the first rozgar mela after the formation of the Government at the Centre after the recent elections,” said an official from the Department of Posts on Sunday (October 27, 2024). “The mela will be held at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada in the State,” he added.

