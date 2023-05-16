Rozgar Mela | Bhagawat Karad hands over appointment letters to new recruits in Visakhapatnam

May 16, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagawat Karad has said the Rozgar Melas, being organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are intended to provide jobs to youths in various Central government organisations.

The Prime Minister addressed the newly inducted employees, who participated in the mela at 45 locations across the country, through video-conferencing. Around 71,000 appointment letters were distributed to the candidates. Mr. Karad chaired the 5th tranche of the Rozgar Mela, organised by the Department of Posts in association with other Central government Departments such as Railways, at the Port Kalavani Auditorium, in Visakhapatnam, on May 16.

Addressing the new recruits, the Prime Minister elaborated on how his government has brought transparency in recruitments, apart from making the entire process easy for the candidates through online mode. The development of modern infrastructure, rural development and increased Capital Expenditure during the last nine years have also opened up new employment avenues for youths.

Mr. Narendra Modi said the nature of jobs has also changed drastically with the Government of India supporting new and emerging sectors. While there were barely 100 startups in 2014, their number has gone up to nearly one lakh, creating employment for 10 lakh youths. He appealed to the youth to utilise the online learning platform, launched by the Central government, to meeting their training requirements and hone their skills.

Earlier, in his address to the newly recruited candidates from the city, Mr. Karad spoke at length on the efforts of the Centre in boosting the employment prospects in all sectors. Mudra loans up to ₹10 lakh, were being given to small traders and street vendors, without insisting on collateral security, to start new businesses or expand their existing ones. Of the 140 crore people in India, about 65% were below the age of 32 years.

He said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to see India as a developed nation by 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. The young recruits could work towards achieving this dream by their hard work. The newly recruits could train themselves through the ‘ Karmayogi Prarambh’, which was an orientation course for all new appointees in various government Departments.

Later, the Minister handed over appointment letters to some of the recruits including: Nageswara Rao Atmakuri, a visually-challenged person from Vizianagaram, who bagged the post of Senior Clerk/Typist in the railways, Dr. Metta Rajasekhar, anaesthesiologist, who got employment in AIIMS at Mangalagiri. Col. V. Ramulu, Post Master General, Visakhapatnam Region, was present.