Rozgar Mela: 150 candidates receive appointment letters in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mela through a video conference, Union minister Pankaj Chowdary gave the appointment letters to the candidates

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, giving appointment letters to the candidates at a recruitment drive which organised as part of ‘Rozgar Mela’, at Port Kalavani Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | Photo Credit: Deepak KR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mela through a video conference, Union minister Pankaj Chowdary gave the appointment letters to the candidates

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, gave appointment letters to about 150 candidates from Visakhapatnam region during a recruitment drive organised as part of ‘Rozgar Mela’, October 22 (Saturday).

The candidates were selected in various jobs in eight departments/ministries.

Among those who received the appointment letters, 56 were recruited to various posts in the Indian Railways, 17 to banks, eight to the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), four to Water Resources, 25 to Naval, 15 to Customs and 25 candidates were absorbed by the Postal department.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mela through a video conference. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Chaudhary said that the large scale recruitment drive and collective Rozgar Mela is being organised to take 75,000 new recruits into 38 Ministries and Departments in various capacities. He said that the Union Government has decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started.

Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Satpathy said that it is the endeavour of the government to recruit the talented youth into the government services and create 10 lakh jobs in next coming years.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and Chief Commissioner (Customs), Sanjay Pant, were present.