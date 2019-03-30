Royal Australian Navy team visits VPT

Royal Australian Navy team headed by Major Daniel White, Royal Australia Army, visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust, here on Friday. They were received by P. L. Haranadh, Deputy Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

The Deputy Chairman made a PowerPoint presentation and briefed about the port operations, various cargoes handled, the infrastructure facilities available, pilotage and anchorage of vessels, the availability of berths in the inner and outer harbours, the draft and Length Overall (LOA) of berths. The Royal Australian Navy team said that the main purpose of visiting Visakhapatnam is to have a Joint AUSINDEX of naval ships and to gather first hand information on the security and facilities available on berths .

The Deputy Chairman informed that the berths would be allocated to the Australian naval vessels as per feasibility. Heads of Departments and senior officers have participated.