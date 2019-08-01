Rowdy-sheeter ‘stabs friend’ in drunken brawl

A rowdy-sheeter allegedly stabbed his friend after an altercation in Gajwauaka area on Tuesday late night. According the police, both men were under the influence of alcohol.

According to Gajuwaka police, rowdy-sheeter Mohan alias Billa (28), along with his friend Manoj and a few others went to a bar in LB Nagar area on Tuesday night. After consuming alcohol, they had an argument over an issue. In a fit of rage, Billa allegedly took a button knife and stabbed Manoj. Soon after the incident, he reportedly fled from the spot.

Case registered

An injured Manoj was rushed to hospital. His condition is said to be stable. A case has been registered under Section 307 of IPC. A search was launched to trace the accused.