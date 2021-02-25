Rowdy-sheeter murder case: four special teams formed to nab the accused

The city police on Wednesday formed four special teams in connection with the murder case of 30-year old rowdy-sheeter S. Venkat Reddy, who was beaten to death by unidentified miscreants at 80-ft road at Maddilapalem under MVP Police Station limits on Tuesday night.
According to the police, Venkat Reddy, was working as a car driver and a resident of KRM Colony, had a rowdy-sheet under the MVP Police Station. Venkat Reddy was one of the accused in boxer Santosh Kumar murder case in 2017 at Seethammadhara and also in the murder case of Thota Ramu (27) alias Oil Ramu in the year 2016 at Allipuram. Old gang rivalries are suspected to be the reason behind the murder.
On Tuesday night, while he was chit-chatting with his group of friends near 80-ft road, three to four unidentified persons who came on motorcycles allegedly attacked him and inflicted fatal injuries on his head and various parts of the body with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons. Reddy died on the spot with severe head injuries.
MVP police has registered a case.
Further investigation is on.
