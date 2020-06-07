Rowdy-sheeter, 4 others held for ‘holding liquor party’

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020 23:07 IST

20 kg ganja, 31 liquor bottles and ₹1.50 lakh seized

City-based rowdy-sheeter Merugu Chittibabu alias Chittimamu along with four others were arrested on Saturday for allegedly organising a liquor party during the lockdown in a function hall at Duvvada in the city.

The police also booked lockdown violation cases against several gang members and six bouncers who were present at the party.

Based on credible information, in a joint operation by the City Task Force (CTF) and the Duvvada police, teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao and Duvvada police station Inspector Lakshmi raided a function hall, where the gang members allegedly organised a liquor party to celebrate the birthday of Chittimamu in the early hours of Saturday. The police seized 20 kg ganja, 31 liquor bottles and about ₹1.50 lakh from the gang members.

The police booked cases under various sections, including the NDPS Act, on the five persons.

The arrested were remanded.

Strict vigil

The City Task Force has been keeping a strict vigil on the movement of Chittimamu’s gang. On May 24, nine rowdy-sheeters belonging to Chittimamu’s gang were arrested by the CTF while they were allegedly planning to eliminate two members of their rival gang.