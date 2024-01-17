GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Row erupts over Visakhapatnam MLA’s Kanuma gift to YSRCP workers

While JSP alleged that MLA Vasupalli distributed liquor to the ruling party supporters, the MLA asserted that he only gave them ₹1,000 cash on Kanuma day, as a goodwill gesture

January 17, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
JSP leader Mugi Srinivas addressing the media conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

JSP leader Mugi Srinivas addressing the media conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Visakhapatnam South constituency leader Mugi Srinivas has alleged that Visakhapatnam South MLA and YSRCP leader Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has distributed 400 bottles of liquor and a live hen to YSRCP workers on the occasion of Kanuma festival, on the premises of a college, here, on January 16.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Dr. Srinivas alleged that the MLA gave 400 tokens to YSRCP party workers on January 15 (Monday) and asked them to collect the full bottles of liquor and a live hen on Tuesday morning. The MLA had reportedly posted on social media that the distribution would be done at a college owned by him on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

Excise raid

Meanwhile, Mr. Ganesh Kumar refuted the allegations. He told The Hindu: “A 15-member team from the Excise Department and checked the premises but didn’t find any liquor bottles as alleged on social media.”

He, however, added that he had distributed ₹1,000 cash and 1 kg chicken to male party workers of his constituency, as he had been doing for the past few years, on Kanuma day. “I gave a sari each to women party workers and booked a theatre to screen the Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Guntur Karam’ for them,” he said.

It was a goodwill gesture to keep the party workers happy on the festive occasion, he added.

Dr. Srinivas of the JSP, however, describing the act as a ‘murder of democracy’, demanded the disqualification of the MLA and that he be banned from contesting elections for the rest of his life.

Dr. Srinivas also sought, among other things, cancellation of the license given to the college where liquor bottles were allegedly distributed, booking of those who participated in the programme under the AP Excise Act, and action against the gunmen of the MLA for remaining mute spectators. He also demanded that a suo moto case be booked on the issue.

