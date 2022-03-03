Roundtable slams Centre for reneging on promises to A.P.

Direct agitation needed against Centre, say speakers

Speakers at a roundtable meeting said that the Centre is duty-bound to implement the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, like the Special Category Status (SCS), special package to backward districts of north Andhra and Rayalaseema, and the Visakhapatnam railway zone.

Representatives of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Lok Satta Party (LSP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and various people’s organisations participated in the meeting, which was organised under the aegis of AP Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi, at Dabagardens on Thursday. They underlined the need to resort to direct agitation against the BJP government at the Centre, which they alleged had cheated the State by failing to implement the reorganisation promises.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that there was no progress on the Visakhapatnam-headquartered railway zone (South Coast Railway), even three years after being announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the general elections in 2019. No allocation was made under the special package announced for the backward districts of north Andhra and Rayalaseema, they said.

CPI(M) State secretary A. Srinivasa Rao demanded that SCS should be legalised and implemented by the Centre. Similarly, adequate funds should be allocated for the Tribal University, Railway Zone, backward districts of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema and for completion of the Polavaram project.

AP Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi State president Chalasani Srinivas made a scathing attack on the BJP government for failing to implement the Vizag and Vijayawada Metro Rail Projects citing the excuse of lack of funds. He said that it was a shame that while funds were available for projects in Gujarat, the Centre claims lack of funds for projects in A.P. He appealed to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to end his party’s bonhomie with the BJP, and stand for the rights of A.P.

He also flayed the BJP leaders from the State for saying that ‘SCS is a closed chapter’, instead of pulling up the Centre for failing to implement the assurances given to the State.

The CPI and CPI(M) State secretaries and the Pratyeka Hoda Samithi president welcomed the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on ensuring justice to Amaravati.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V.S.N. Murthy ridiculed the BJP leaders from the State for issuing ‘misleading statements’ on the railway zone, while the Railway Board, in response to RTI queries, says that the DPR was still under consideration and no timeframe could be fixed for operationalisation of the zone.