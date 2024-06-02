Roundtable seeks scrapping of G.O. no 596, probe into alleged grabbing of assigned lands

The participants at a roundtable, organised by the Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi (KVPS), have condemned the alleged forcible grabbing of assigned lands, belonging to Dalits, tribals and weaker section, by land sharks in North Andhra.

They alleged that taking undue advantage of G.O. no. 596, the land sharks were grabbing lands from the poor. Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham State vice president K. Lokanadham said that assigned lands at Bhogapuram, Poosapatirega, Denkada, Nathavalasa, Bheemunipatnam, Anandapuram and Padmanabham in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts were forcibly acquired from the beneficiaries misusing the G.O.

He demanded a probe by a sitting Judge of the High Court into the allegations of the involvement of revenue officials in the land grabbing cases. He also sought scrapping of G.O. 596 and revival of 9/77 Act to restore the rights of the beneficiaries on the assigned lands.

Dalita Hakkula Porata Samithi president J.V. Prabhakara Rao demanded a probe into the allegations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

KVPS Visakhapatnam district general secretary T. Chiranjeevi presided.

District president M. Subbanna, Dalita Sena State president Palteti Penta Rao, Uttarandhra Dalita, Girijana Hakkula Porata Committee president Kothapalli Venkata Ramana and DHPS district president Rambabu were among those who participated in the meeting.