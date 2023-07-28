Roundtable opposes Uniform Civil Code and condemns Manipur violence

July 28, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of Dalit and Bahujan organisations wondered how it will be possible to bring out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, which has diverse traditions and cultures, at a roundtable organised under the aegis of Ambedkar Memorial Society, DHPS, KVPS and other organisations, here, on Friday.

DHPS State president JV Prabhakar presided.

The participants alleged that the BJP government was trying to enforce the theory of Manu in violation of the right to freedom of religion, which was guaranteed by the Constitution. They alleged that the Centre was trying to appease the majority community to the detriment of the minorities. They said that an economic civil code could be brought out, instead of UCC, to prevent the wealth of the nation going into the hands of a few influential people.

The roundtable decided to continue the agitation against UCC. The participants also condemned the attack and rape of women in Manipur, and demanded that the Prime Minister make a statement on it.

Ambedkar Memorial Society presidnt Boddu Kalyan Rao, vice president I Gurumurthy, BC Sangam leaders Vegi Babu Rao and Malleswara Rao, Christian leader K. Satyaseela Rao and former ASP Prakash Rao were among those who attended.