Roundtable meet of tribal employees’ association opposes proposed amendment to Forest Conservation Act

July 23, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The proposed amendment to the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) will threaten the very existence of tribespeople and should be opposed tooth and nail, opined speakers at a roundtable meeting organised by All India Tribal Employees Association here on Sunday.

L. Radhakrishna, a professor at Andhra University and the chief guest, said the proposed amendment, if implemented, would cause irreparable loss to tribespeople. The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, was brought out by Parliament for the protection of forests and forest resources. The objective was to prevent encroachment of forests as rapid deforestation was causing ecological imbalance. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) made several proposals for amending the FCA in March, 2021.

The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to cover specific forest land while excluding some others.

All India Tribal Employees Association president A. Koteswara Rao presided over the meeting. Association State president K. Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam district president Ruda Satya Rao, working president D. Sambamurthy and Steel Plant SC/ST Employees Association president B. Thoudanna were among those present.