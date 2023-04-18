HamberMenu
Roundtable discussion on ‘heritage’ by INTACH today

April 18, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A roundtable discussion on “Craft Heritage of AP: Perils and Prospects” is being organised by INTACH, Visakhapatnam, on the occasion of World Heritage Day, at Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce Dutt Island at Siripuram here, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Joint Secretary of the Crafts Council of AP Renuka Devi Maganti, Mahila Manovikas founder Madhavi Suribhatla, Urban Planner Manjula Boyina and Prem Mirpuri of Eastern Art Museum will be the panelists for the discussion. INTACH Vizag Convener Rajasekhar Reddy will be the moderator. More details can be had from B. Surendra Kumar, Co-Convener, on the mobile no. 9441887499.

