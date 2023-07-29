Roundtable condemns Andhra Pradesh BJP chief’s remarks on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

July 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bharatiya Janata Party State president D. Purandheswari’s recent statement on proposed privatisation of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was condemned by the participants at a roundtable meeting held here on Saturday.

CPI(M) Visakhapatnam district executive member B. Ganga Rao, CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju, CPI (ML) leader Y. Kondaiah, MCPI leader K. Sankara Rao, CPM (ML) leader K. Deva and other Left party leaders participated in the meeting at the CPI(M) district office at Jagadamba Centre.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Mr. Ganga Rao said that Ms. Purandeswari had recently made a statement that the Centre would do whatever is good for the steel plant.

“This Purandeswari statement seems to be supporting the privatisation move of the Centre. We all condemn her statement. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and corporate leader Adani are debilitating the steel plant with the decisions and actions taken so far,” Mr. Ganga Rao said.

Coking coal issue

He alleged that recently the government has deliberately taken some steps like stopping the supply of coking coal to the steel plant through the Adani Gangavaram port here. The steel plant is not able to run at its full capacity due to several reasons including the short supply of the coking coal, he added.

“The State government should intervene and solve the coking coal issue between Gangavaram port and Vizag steel plant. The government should take back 1,100 acres of land from the port, and equal rights should be given to the steel plant in the port, which gave the lands to the port. Both the governments should also provide working capital to the steel plant to overcome the financial losses,” Mr. Ganga Rao said.

New railway zone

CPI leader Mr. Pydiraju said that the Centre had announced a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters a few years ago, but even today there was no progress in operationalisation of the zone. Apart from this, the people of the region are also not interested in the new railway zone without the existing part of Waltair railway division, he said.

“We all want a new railway zone for the State with Visakhapatnam as the headquarters and also Waltair railway division as a part of the zone without any changes in its original status. The Centre should also release the required grants to the new railway zone project and start the works,’‘ Mr. Pydiraju said.

The leaders also demanded that that Centre roll back ‘anti-tribal decisions’ in the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 passed in Parliament recently.