Rotary, IOCL hold safety car rally

A safety car rally was organised by Rotary Club of Vizag Metro and IOCL Servo here on Sunday.

The rally was flagged off at the YVS Murthy Auditorium by ACP (traffic) K. Prabhakar. As many as 59 cars, including nine driven by women, took part in the rally. Among others, rally organising committee chairman A. Kasi Visweswara Rao, event counsellor M. Jagadeeswara Rao, secretary M.N. Murthy, Prof. P.S. Avadhani of AU Engineering College, club president M. Muralidhar, and others were present.