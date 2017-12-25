Rotary, IOCL hold safety car rally

A safety car rally was organised by Rotary Club of Vizag Metro and IOCL Servo here on Sunday.
The rally was flagged off at the YVS Murthy Auditorium by ACP (traffic) K. Prabhakar. As many as 59 cars, including nine driven by women, took part in the rally. Among others, rally organising committee chairman A. Kasi Visweswara Rao, event counsellor M. Jagadeeswara Rao, secretary M.N. Murthy, Prof. P.S. Avadhani of AU Engineering College, club president M. Muralidhar, and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor