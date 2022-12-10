Rotary International donates 250 wheelchairs to Railways in Visakhapatnam

December 10, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Waltair Railway division received 250 brand new modern lightweight wheelchairs from Jennifer Jones, the president of Rotary International, at an event `Operation Imagine’ at a hotel here on Saturday.

Ms. Jones handed over the chairs to Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager.

Mr. Anup said that the chairs will be distributed all over the railway stations and hospitals in the division. The value of the chairs was around ₹27.5 lakhs as each chair costs more than ₹11,000, he added.