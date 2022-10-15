Rotary Institute to organise 10K run on December 11 in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 15, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Members from Rotary Institute said that a 10k run is going to be organised on December 11 at Kali Matha Temple, Beach Road. Chairman of Rotary Institute 2022, Ch. Kishore Kumar, said that around 10,000 people are expected to take part in the run, whose main motto is to create awareness about literacy and women empowerment. He also said that educational institutes, organisations and youth in particular can take part in the run by registering themselves at rotaryinstitute2022.com or at 9391125557, 8099911415, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app