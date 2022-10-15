Members from Rotary Institute said that a 10k run is going to be organised on December 11 at Kali Matha Temple, Beach Road. Chairman of Rotary Institute 2022, Ch. Kishore Kumar, said that around 10,000 people are expected to take part in the run, whose main motto is to create awareness about literacy and women empowerment. He also said that educational institutes, organisations and youth in particular can take part in the run by registering themselves at rotaryinstitute2022.com or at 9391125557, 8099911415, he said.
Rotary Institute to organise 10K run on December 11 in Visakhapatnam
