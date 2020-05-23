Rotary club providing food to migrant workers

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 May 2020 22:20 IST

Rotary Club Visakha Centennial has been providing food to a number of migrant workers since the last one week here. A large number of workers are still travelling to their hometowns in lorries, mini buses and also even on foot. Rotary Centennial Club president Dora Babu along with donors — Ch. Kishore, K. Anand and K. Venkateswar Rao — and a few others said that in view of this pandemic situation, the club which used to distribute 200 food packets, will be distributing 400 food packets from Saturday till the month-end.

