Visakhapatnam

Rotary Club donates van to old age home

Rotary Club Visakha Port City donated a 7-seater utility van worth ₹5.10 lakh on Thursday to Loyola Old Age Home, Pendurthi.

Rotary Club president, Capt. R.S. Kali Prasad, said the van would help transport patients from Loyola Old Age Home to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment.

The management of the old age home thanked Rotary Club Visakha Port City, Visakha Port City Charitable Trust and Rotary District 3020 for their gesture of donating the van.

