Rotary Blood Bank to have automated blood component separator

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2020 23:13 IST

Rotary Blood Bank will soon install an automated blood component separator, said the new chairman G.S. Raju here on Friday.

He said that the machine would cost ₹18 lakh and it would help in separating various components from blood such as platelets, fresh frozen plasma and packed red blood cells.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raju, past president of Rotary Club Visakha Port City, took over as the chairman of the blood bank here on Friday. G .Rambabu will continue as secretary.

Outgoing chairman K.S.M.K. Murthy said that the blood bank had served 24/7 even during the lockddown period.

According to Mr. Raju, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, has recognised the blood bank for quality management system in blood banking.