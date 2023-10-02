Dalit man inflicted with ‘third degree‘ torture in Vizag police station for alleged rooster theft

October 02, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Two constables of Padmanabham Police Station under the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate of Police have been detained for allegedly inflicting ‘third degree’ torture on a ‘Dalit’ man, resulting in fracture of his right leg. The torture was so severe that the femur bone was broken into two parts and he had to be rushed to the hospital. The injured person was an ‘accused’ in an unregistered petty complaint of stealing a rooster.

The injured person has been identified as Bandevarapu Papu (24) of Bandevarapu village, Padmanabham mandal, Visakhapatnam district. The constables have been identified as K. Srinivasa Rao and K. Satish of the Crime branch of the police station.

On a complaint from the injured person, the Padmanabham police have registered several cases, including a few under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at 4 a.m. on October 2, the complainant Papu admitted that he along with his accomplice Gali Yernibabu had committed the theft of a rooster belonging to one Indukuri Rajababu of the same village in the last week of September. On September 29, the matter was settled in front of the village elders, but Rajababu filed a complaint with the Padmanabham police on the same day (September 29). For that, Papu and his accomplice Yernibabu were informed to come to the police station. The accused requested the police that they would settle the matter soon as it is a petty incident.

Later on October 1, at 10 p.m., the accused along with another person Potnuru Ganesh came to the station.

During their interaction, the two constables, Srinivasa Rao and Satish, kept Papu and Yernibabu in a hall located in the backside of the police station. The constables allegedly used filthy language and made casteist remarks and they also beat them up. As per the injured Papu they also demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 to settle the matter without a police case. Both Papu and Yernibabu had told them (constables) that they did not have the money to pay them.

“Meanwhile, one of the policemen, Srinivasa Rao, allegedly kicked Papu on his right leg, due to which he suffered a fracture,” the FIR stated.

As Papu screamed inside the police station due to the injuries, the relatives, who were waiting outside the police station, including Papu’s elder brother Srinu, reached inside the police station. Seeing his brother’s condition, Srinu and his relatives tried to catch the constables, who fled from the scene.

Injured Papu was taken to Vizianagaram Government Hospital in 108 Ambulance for treatment. He condition is said to be stable, but the doctors informed that he needs a surgery, as it was a compound fracture.

“Papu’s right leg was broken in an accident about nine months ago and he had to undergo a surgery. Now the police constable kicked and fractured the same leg,” Srinu told the police and also stated in the FIR.

Police Commissioner Dr. A. Ravi Shankar ordered an inquiry into the case and appointed Vivekananda, who is presently ACP of Disha Police, to conduct an inquiry.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vivekananda said, “Yes, a constable of Padmanabham police station Srinivasa Rao had kicked and had broke the complainant’s leg, as per the evidence we got in our preliminary investigation. We will submit the inquiry report to our superiors soon. An atrocity case has also been registered against the constables.”